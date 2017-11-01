(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bence visits CRW

    Bence visits CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Williams, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Command Chief, recognize Staff Sgt. Nikki Mick, a supply supervisor assigned to the 621st Air Mobiilty Operations Squadron, with an Air Force coin during a tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. Bence recognized nine Airmen for their outstanding performance during the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3120626
    VIRIN: 170123-F-CJ433-100
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

