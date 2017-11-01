Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Williams, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Command Chief, recognize Staff Sgt. Nikki Mick, a supply supervisor assigned to the 621st Air Mobiilty Operations Squadron, with an Air Force coin during a tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. Bence recognized nine Airmen for their outstanding performance during the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 10:56
|Photo ID:
|3120626
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-CJ433-100
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
