Bence visits CRW

Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Williams, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Command Chief, recognize Staff Sgt. Nikki Mick, a supply supervisor assigned to the 621st Air Mobiilty Operations Squadron, with an Air Force coin during a tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. Bence recognized nine Airmen for their outstanding performance during the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US