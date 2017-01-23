Master Sgt. Sarah Balian, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, gives a French language lesson to Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, during a tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. Air advisors are trained and fluent in French due to their building partner capacity mission supporting more than 20 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3120625 VIRIN: 170123-F-CJ433-086 Resolution: 3099x2063 Size: 4.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.