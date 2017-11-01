(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bence visits CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S.Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, talks to Senior Airman Joshua Shine, an aerial portal assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron, during a breakfast with Airmen of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. The breakfast gave Airmen an opportunity to ask the questions concerning their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

    This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

