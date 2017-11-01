Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S.Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, eats breakfast with Airmen of the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. The breakfast kicked off a day-long event for Bence that included touring the units of the 621st CRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3120621 VIRIN: 170123-F-CJ433-010 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.