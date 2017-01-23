(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    WASHINGTON (AFNS) - Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow meets with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein at the Pentagon, Jan. 23. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary until the president nominates and the Senate confirms a full time successor. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:51
    Photo ID: 3120619
    VIRIN: 170123-F-LK329-060
    Resolution: 2000x1392
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary, by TSgt Robert Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    SecAF
    Pentagon
    CSAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Washington
    D.C.
    Goldfein
    Disbrow

