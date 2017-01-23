WASHINGTON (AFNS) - Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow meets with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein at the Pentagon, Jan. 23. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary until the president nominates and the Senate confirms a full time successor. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 10:51
|Photo ID:
|3120619
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-LK329-060
|Resolution:
|2000x1392
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary, by TSgt Robert Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
