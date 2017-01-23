Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary

WASHINGTON (AFNS) - Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow meets with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein at the Pentagon, Jan. 23. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary until the president nominates and the Senate confirms a full time successor. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)

