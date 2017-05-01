AFSPC commander visits Thule Air Base

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Gen. Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, conducts an All Call at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Jan. 5, 2017. Raymond discussed the importance of space and cyber to provide national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaylan Lee)

