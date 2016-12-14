(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard member poses to promote toy drives

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Seaman Brian McCrum, member of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard, holds a teddy bear while posing for a portrait at the Portsmouth Federal Building in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2016. McCrum posed to help bring awareness to Coast Guard toy drives run by Station Milford Haven in Milford Haven, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:26
    Photo ID: 3120540
    VIRIN: 161214-G-DM496-1032
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard member poses to promote toy drives, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    uscg
    honor guard
    ceremonial honor guard
    portrait
    toy drive
    coast guard
    d5
    teddybear

    • LEAVE A COMMENT