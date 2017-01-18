(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Only in the 131st

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    131st Bomb Wing

    A KC-135 Strantotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels a B-2 Spirit from the 509th Bomb Wing in the late hours of Jan. 18, 2017, during a mission that targeted Islamic State training camps in Libya. The B-2’s low-observability provides it greater freedom of action at high altitudes, thus increasing its range and a better field of view for the aircraft's sensors. Its unrefueled range is approximately 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometers). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Only in the 131st, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    B-2
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Missouri Air National Guard
    100th ARW

    • LEAVE A COMMENT