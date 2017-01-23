(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hands on appreciation

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    An American flag created from hand prints by elementary school childern in east Tennessee for appreciation to a service member hangs on a wall at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hands on appreciation, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

