An American flag created from hand prints by elementary school childern in east Tennessee for appreciation to a service member hangs on a wall at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|01.23.2017
|01.24.2017 07:52
|3120293
|170124-Z-SM234-001
|6016x4016
|5.43 MB
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Hands on appreciation, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
