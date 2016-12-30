(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Darrin Hooten, 332nd Expeditionary Mission Support Group superintendent, bows his head in prayer during a retreat ceremony Dec. 30, 2016, in Southwest Asia. The retreat ceremony serves as a sign of the end of the duty day and pays respect to the U.S. national flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 07:42
    Photo ID: 3120287
    VIRIN: 161230-F-GH936-047
    Resolution: 3751x2679
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

