The 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron led a retreat ceremony Dec. 30, 2016, in Southwest Asia. The retreat ceremony serves as a sign of the end of the duty day and pays respect to the U.S. national flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 07:42 Photo ID: 3120284 VIRIN: 161230-F-GH936-014 Resolution: 2532x1809 Size: 929.97 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.