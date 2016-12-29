(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Red Horse Squadron Leads Retreat Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    (Use as rotator image please) U.S. Air Force Maj. Jimmy Oxendine, 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron site officer in charge, waits for a retreat ceremony to begin Dec. 30, 2016, in Southwest Asia. The retreat ceremony serves as a sign of the end of the duty day and pays respect to the U.S. national flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 07:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    red horse
    afcent
    southwest asia
    american flag
    retreat

