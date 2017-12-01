Three Airmen from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania pose for a photo in Southwest Asia. All of these Airmen graduated from the same high school and are now serving overseas together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 07:27 Photo ID: 3120274 VIRIN: 170112-F-GH936-002 Resolution: 3813x2724 Size: 980.6 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High School Alumni Serve Together in Southwest Asia, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.