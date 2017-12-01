Three Airmen from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania pose for a photo in Southwest Asia. All of these Airmen graduated from the same high school and are now serving overseas together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 07:27
|Photo ID:
|3120274
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-GH936-002
|Resolution:
|3813x2724
|Size:
|980.6 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High School Alumni Serve Together in Southwest Asia, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
