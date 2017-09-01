Crew Chiefs Take Pride in Launching Combat Sorties

A crew chief assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron holds the end of a fuel tank in place during a tank switch, Jan. 9, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The 332nd EMXS crew chiefs are the first line of defense for aircraft maintenance and ensure aircraft are prepared for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

