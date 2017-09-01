Crew chiefs prepare to launch a F-15E Strike Eagle, Jan. 9, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The jet is assigned to the Aircraft Maintenance Unit deployed from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 07:18
|Photo ID:
|3120271
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-GH936-016
|Resolution:
|2620x1871
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew Chiefs Take Pride in Launching Combat Sorties [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Crew Chiefs Take Pride in Launching Combat Sorties
LEAVE A COMMENT