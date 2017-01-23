From left to right: Sgt. 1st Class Bill Holmes, Maj. Dwayne Milburn, and 1st Lieutenant Taylor Criswell critiquing the USAREUR Band & Chorus dress rehearsals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Agacinski/Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 05:32
|Photo ID:
|3120188
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-XR437-004
|Resolution:
|4157x3690
|Size:
|995.77 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAREUR Band & Chorus prepares for 2017 Musikschau Der Nationen [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT