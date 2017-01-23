The USAREUR Soldiers' Chorus rehearsing choreography in preparation for the Musikschau Der Nationen in Bremen, DE, 25 - 29 Jan., 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Joseph Agacinski/Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 05:32
|Photo ID:
|3120185
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-XR437-003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAREUR Band & Chorus prepares for 2017 Musikschau Der Nationen [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT