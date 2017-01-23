(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR Band & Chorus prepares for 2017 Musikschau Der Nationen [Image 7 of 8]

    USAREUR Band &amp; Chorus prepares for 2017 Musikschau Der Nationen

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Joseph R Agacinski 

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    Sgt. James Motz works his Elvis moves in preparation for the Musikschau Der Nationen in Bremen, DE, 25 - 29 Jan., 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Agacinski/Released).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:32
    Photo ID: 3120182
    VIRIN: 170123-A-XR437-002
    Resolution: 4056x3337
    Size: 661.3 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Band & Chorus prepares for 2017 Musikschau Der Nationen [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US Army Europe
    Army Bands
    USAREUR Band & Chorus

