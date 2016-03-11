Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

First Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Victor Balan walks a presence patrol at one of the local national bazaars on Bagram Airfield. Balan talks with the shop keepers and patrons and keeps a keen eye out for any unusual activities or conditions. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Balan is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

Date Taken: 11.03.2016