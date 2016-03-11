(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6]

    Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.03.2016

    Photo by Robert Harrison 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    First Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Victor Balan walks a presence patrol at one of the local national bazaars on Bagram Airfield. Balan talks with the shop keepers and patrons and keeps a keen eye out for any unusual activities or conditions. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Balan is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:48
    Photo ID: 3120177
    VIRIN: 161103-A-PK978-004
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bagram Airfield
    Afghanistan
    Romanian Armed Forces
    Resolute Support Mission
    Area Support Group - Afghanistan
    Bagram Airfield Provost Marshal
    Romanian Land Forces 265th Military Police Battalion

