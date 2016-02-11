(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 2 of 6]

    Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.02.2016

    Photo by Robert Harrison 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Sgt. 1st Class (Plutonier) Marian Baltac checks the residency identification and paperwork of a new occupant at a transient billeting facility on Bagram Airfield. Baltac later confirmed the details with the area billeting office. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Baltac is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

