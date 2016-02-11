Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

Sgt. 1st Class (Plutonier) Marian Baltac checks the residency identification and paperwork of a new occupant at a transient billeting facility on Bagram Airfield. Baltac later confirmed the details with the area billeting office. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Baltac is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

