Sgt. 1st Class (Plutonier) Marian Baltac checks the residency identification and paperwork of a new occupant at a transient billeting facility on Bagram Airfield. Baltac later confirmed the details with the area billeting office. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Baltac is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.
This work, Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security
