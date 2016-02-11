Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

Master Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Adrian Stoian walks through and visually inspects 'the Russian ruins' portion of Bagram Airfield. Stoian explains that he looks for any indication of suspicious or unauthorized activity or any dangerous conditions. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Stoian is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

Date Taken: 11.02.2016