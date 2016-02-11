Master Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Adrian Stoian walks through and visually inspects 'the Russian ruins' portion of Bagram Airfield. Stoian explains that he looks for any indication of suspicious or unauthorized activity or any dangerous conditions. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Stoian is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3120169
|VIRIN:
|161102-A-PK978-113
|Resolution:
|2832x4256
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security
LEAVE A COMMENT