Cpl. (Caporal) Sorin Mihai inspects an unattended parked vehicle near the passenger terminal at Bagram Airfield. The vehicle is illegally parked in a loading/unloading only zone. Mihai must ensure that the vehicle poses no other risks to the area. The vehicle driver was located; asked to move his vehicle, and informed why unattended vehicles were a concern at this area.
The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Mihai is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 05:49
|Photo ID:
|3120166
|VIRIN:
|161102-A-PK978-116
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security
LEAVE A COMMENT