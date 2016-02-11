Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

Cpl. (Caporal) Sorin Mihai inspects an unattended parked vehicle near the passenger terminal at Bagram Airfield. The vehicle is illegally parked in a loading/unloading only zone. Mihai must ensure that the vehicle poses no other risks to the area. The vehicle driver was located; asked to move his vehicle, and informed why unattended vehicles were a concern at this area.

The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Mihai is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

