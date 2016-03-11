Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

First Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Victor Balan and Cpl. (Caporal) Marius Toma conducted a policy compliance checkpoint on Bagram Airfield. The checks are randomly conducted at various locations to check the identity of the driver and occupants as well as check the vehicle safety features functionality and the vehicle registration. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Balan and Toma are members of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest.

