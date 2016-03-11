Cpl. (Caporal) Marius Toma writes a traffic citation for a driver on Disney Drive on Bagram Airfield. The driver made an unsafe act while operating a motor vehicle. The tickets serve as a reminder to vehicle drivers to operate their vehicles safely. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Toma is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.
This work, Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
