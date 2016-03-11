Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

Cpl. (Caporal) Marius Toma writes a traffic citation for a driver on Disney Drive on Bagram Airfield. The driver made an unsafe act while operating a motor vehicle. The tickets serve as a reminder to vehicle drivers to operate their vehicles safely. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Toma is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

