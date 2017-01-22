An Iraqi security forces soldier gives the sign for victory while providing security during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained ISF how to properly dismount vehicles during combat situations in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:23 Photo ID: 3120158 VIRIN: 170122-A-MF745-169 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.52 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi security forces conduct search training [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.