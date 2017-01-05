January 5, 2017

Iraqi security forces conduct search training



Photos by Spc. Christopher Brecht

Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve







Camp Taji – Eight photos illustrating Iraqi security force operations Jan. 22, 2017, in Iraq are now available. Iraqi security forces conduct personnel and vehicle search training taught by coalition forces to detect improvised explosive devices.

170122-A-MF745-019



Iraqi security forces soldiers wait to begin training in Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



170122-A-MF745-042



Iraqi security forces soldiers give the victory sign during a break in training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)





170122-A-MF745-062



An Iraqi security forces soldier searches a fellow ISF soldier during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



170122-A-MF745-169



An Iraqi security forces soldier gives the sign for victory while providing security during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained ISF how to properly dismount vehicles during combat situations in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



170122-A-MF745-241



An Iraqi security forces soldier searches a vehicle during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



170122-A-MF745-279



An Iraqi security forces soldier searches underneath a vehicle for simulated improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



170122-A-MF745-283



Iraqi security forces soldiers search a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle for simulated improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

