(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iraqi security forces conduct search training [Image 5 of 7]

    Iraqi security forces conduct search training

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    January 5, 2017
    Release # 20170122-##
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training

    Photos by Spc. Christopher Brecht
    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve



    Camp Taji – Eight photos illustrating Iraqi security force operations Jan. 22, 2017, in Iraq are now available. Iraqi security forces conduct personnel and vehicle search training taught by coalition forces to detect improvised explosive devices.
    For high resolution photos, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CJTF-OIR#.







    170122-A-MF745-019

    Iraqi security forces soldiers wait to begin training in Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    170122-A-MF745-042

    Iraqi security forces soldiers give the victory sign during a break in training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)


    170122-A-MF745-062

    An Iraqi security forces soldier searches a fellow ISF soldier during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    170122-A-MF745-169

    An Iraqi security forces soldier gives the sign for victory while providing security during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained ISF how to properly dismount vehicles during combat situations in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    170122-A-MF745-241

    An Iraqi security forces soldier searches a vehicle during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    170122-A-MF745-279

    An Iraqi security forces soldier searches underneath a vehicle for simulated improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    170122-A-MF745-283

    Iraqi security forces soldiers search a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle for simulated improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:24
    Photo ID: 3120156
    VIRIN: 170122-A-MF745-051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces conduct search training [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training
    Iraqi security forces conduct search training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coalition
    101st Airborne Division
    American
    Detection
    Kurdish
    Forces
    Kurdistan
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    IED
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    CJTF
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT