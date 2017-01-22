(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security forces conduct search training [Image 6 of 7]

    Iraqi security forces conduct search training

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers give the victory sign during a break in training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Coalition forces trained the ISF on the correct way to search personnel and vehicles for improvised explosive devices in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:24
    Photo ID: 3120154
    VIRIN: 170122-A-MF745-042
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces conduct search training [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

