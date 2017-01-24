(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K-9 explosive training [Image 1 of 4]

    K-9 explosive training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Hagan, a provost marshal’s office military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and his K-9 search for hidden explosives during training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. Handlers and their military working dogs train regularly in a variety of areas such as locating explosives and narcotics, conducting patrols and human tracking in order to become a more effective team. Marines placed various explosives and substances in hidden locations inside a warehouse before K-9’s and their handlers entered, which resulted in a more cautious and thorough search, increasing the overall training efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 02:57
    Photo ID: 3120006
    VIRIN: 170124-M-RP664-0054
    Resolution: 2176x3264
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 explosive training [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Searching
    MWD
    Canine
    Marines
    K-9
    Training

