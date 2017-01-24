U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Hagan, a provost marshal’s office military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and his K-9 search for hidden explosives during training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. Handlers and their military working dogs train regularly in a variety of areas such as locating explosives and narcotics, conducting patrols and human tracking in order to become a more effective team. Marines placed various explosives and substances in hidden locations inside a warehouse before K-9’s and their handlers entered, which resulted in a more cautious and thorough search, increasing the overall training efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:57
|Photo ID:
|3120006
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-RP664-0054
|Resolution:
|2176x3264
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-9 explosive training [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
