K-9 explosive training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Hagan, a provost marshal’s office military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and his K-9 search for hidden explosives during training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. Handlers and their military working dogs train regularly in a variety of areas such as locating explosives and narcotics, conducting patrols and human tracking in order to become a more effective team. Marines placed various explosives and substances in hidden locations inside a warehouse before K-9’s and their handlers entered, which resulted in a more cautious and thorough search, increasing the overall training efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

