    325th BSB "Mustangs" conduct water survival training [Image 2 of 7]

    325th BSB &quot;Mustangs&quot; conduct water survival training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Second Lt. Gregory Lingohr, a platoon leader assigned to Company A, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, “Mustangs,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, begins his leap from a high dive platform at Richardson Pool at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2017. Lingohr participated in water survival training with more than two dozen Mustangs while a journalist and photographer from the Hawaii Business Magazine did a photo story of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 21:25
    Photo ID: 3117694
    VIRIN: 170123-A-EL056-006
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th BSB "Mustangs" conduct water survival training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

