Spc. Kong Xiong, a medical lab technician assigned to Company A, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, “Mustangs,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to jump from a high dive platform at Richardson Pool at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2017. Xiong participated in water survival training with more than two dozen Mustangs while a journalist and photographer from the Hawaii Business Magazine did a photo story of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 21:25
|Photo ID:
|3117687
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-EL056-003
|Resolution:
|3815x5738
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 325th BSB "Mustangs" conduct water survival training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
