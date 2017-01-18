An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Test Center takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2017. The AATC hosted by the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard conducts operational tests on behalf of each Air Force major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

