    AATC F-16

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Barbour 

    355th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Test Center takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2017. The AATC hosted by the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard conducts operational tests on behalf of each Air Force major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:43
    Photo ID: 3117377
    VIRIN: 170118-F-ID393-028
    Resolution: 3115x1848
    Size: 916.63 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AATC F-16, by A1C Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    D-M
    162nd Wing

