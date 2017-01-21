CyberThon 2017

170121-N-FI568-020

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2016) Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Brandon Janice, a Joint Cyber Analysis Course instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, helps Elizabeth Durazo, a high school student, complete cybersecurity challenges during the third annual CyberThon event at Naval Air Station Pensacola. CyberThon provides northwest Florida high school and college students an opportunity to gain experience in cyber defense and engagement procedures under the instruction of active industry experts. IWTC Corry Station staff members volunteered to act as mentors for participating students. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

