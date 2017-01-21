(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CyberThon 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    CyberThon 2017

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170121-N-FI568-020
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2016) Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Brandon Janice, a Joint Cyber Analysis Course instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, helps Elizabeth Durazo, a high school student, complete cybersecurity challenges during the third annual CyberThon event at Naval Air Station Pensacola. CyberThon provides northwest Florida high school and college students an opportunity to gain experience in cyber defense and engagement procedures under the instruction of active industry experts. IWTC Corry Station staff members volunteered to act as mentors for participating students. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CyberThon 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

