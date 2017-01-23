(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff

    SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis meets with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2017. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:15
    Photo ID: 3116819
    VIRIN: 170123-D-GO396-0038
    Resolution: 3427x2363
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff, by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDef
    james mattis

