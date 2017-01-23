Secretary of Defense James Mattis meets with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2017. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:15
|Photo ID:
|3116819
|VIRIN:
|170123-D-GO396-0038
|Resolution:
|3427x2363
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with Joint Chiefs of Staff [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
