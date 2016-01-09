The garlic naan is a good size and perfect for soaking up the sauce of the dishes we ordered. (Photo by Monica K. Guthrie, Fort Sill PAO)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:21
|Photo ID:
|3116811
|VIRIN:
|160901-A-S8481-0002
|Resolution:
|720x1284
|Size:
|272.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160901-A-8481S-0002 [Image 1 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Zaiqa restaurant | A culinary lesson in culture
LEAVE A COMMENT