Equal Opportunity Leaders course hosted by signal command

Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Nikki Griffin-Olive, deputy commanding general of sustainment, 335th Signal Command (Theater), speaks to more than 30 Soldiers during the first day of a six-day Equal Opportunity Leaders Course in Atlanta, Georgia Jan. 23. "The job you are taking on is one of the most important jobs we have in the Army," said Olive. "I challenge you to make equal opportunity training an event your Soldiers want to attend. Remind them that we conduct equal opportunity awareness, because there was a time when were not judged on just our merit, our fitness and our capabilities like we are today." The students, who hail from units around the country, will spend six-days in the course before graduating and returning to their home station. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

