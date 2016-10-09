(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Remembrance Run [Image 1 of 10]

    Remembrance Run

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Members of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Austin-Bergstom International Airport in Austin Texas, gathered outside American Legion Post 79 for a memorial run around Austin’s Ladybird Lake to commemorate the loss of Capt. Sean E. Lyerly, 31, of Pflugerville, Texas, and nine other soldiers killed when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Lyerly flew was shot down in the Diyala province northeast of Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2007.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3116669
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-QJ273-072
    Resolution: 3403x2380
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance Run [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

