Members of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Austin-Bergstom International Airport in Austin Texas, gathered outside American Legion Post 79 for a memorial run around Austin’s Ladybird Lake to commemorate the loss of Capt. Sean E. Lyerly, 31, of Pflugerville, Texas, and nine other soldiers killed when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Lyerly flew was shot down in the Diyala province northeast of Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2007.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:47
|Photo ID:
|3116669
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-QJ273-072
|Resolution:
|3403x2380
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remembrance Run [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
