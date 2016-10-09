(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Remembrance Run for Easy 40 [Image 4 of 10]

    Remembrance Run for Easy 40

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Soldiers of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, took part in a 2-mile run at Ladybird Lake on Jan. 20, in rememberance of the 12 crewmen and passengers of E-40 who died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was shot down near Bagdad, Iraq on Jan. 20, 2007.

    IMAGE INFO

