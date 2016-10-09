Remembrance Run for Easy 40

Soldiers of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, took part in a 2-mile run at Ladybird Lake on Jan. 20, in rememberance of the 12 crewmen and passengers of E-40 who died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was shot down near Bagdad, Iraq on Jan. 20, 2007.

