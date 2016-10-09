Soldiers of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, took part in a 2-mile run at Ladybird Lake on Jan. 20, in rememberance of the 12 crewmen and passengers of E-40 who died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was shot down near Bagdad, Iraq on Jan. 20, 2007.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:46
|Photo ID:
|3116642
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-QJ273-066
|Resolution:
|3279x2395
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remembrance Run for Easy 40 [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
