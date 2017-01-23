(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 1 of 2]

    Detroit Sailors practice versatility

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Seaman Michael Lopez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Southeast

    170123-N-TP832-045 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan 23, 2016) – As one of the core crew members attached to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 103 aboard USS Detroit (LCS 7), Fire Controlman 1st Class Brett Sanders, can wear multiple hats on any given day from combat system maintenance to sea-and-anchor detail. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    This work, Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 1 of 2], by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    jacksonville
    petty officer
    npase
    naval station mayport
    fire controlman
    florida
    us navy
    uss detroit
    lcs 7
    lcs crew 103

