170123-N-TP832-045 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan 23, 2016) – As one of the core crew members attached to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 103 aboard USS Detroit (LCS 7), Fire Controlman 1st Class Brett Sanders, can wear multiple hats on any given day from combat system maintenance to sea-and-anchor detail. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 01.23.2017
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 1 of 2], by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.