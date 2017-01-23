170123-N-TP832-045 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan 23, 2016) – Culinary Specialist Chief Matthew Nordquest, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 103 aboard USS Detroit (LCS 7) serves as an example of a flexible Sailor as the crew's galley leading chief petty officer, helicopter control officer, a search and rescue swimmer and the ships only qualified barber. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 11:33
|Photo ID:
|3116480
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-TP832-037
|Resolution:
|4654x3103
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 1 of 2], by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
