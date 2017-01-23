Detroit Sailors practice versatility

170123-N-TP832-045 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan 23, 2016) – Culinary Specialist Chief Matthew Nordquest, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 103 aboard USS Detroit (LCS 7) serves as an example of a flexible Sailor as the crew's galley leading chief petty officer, helicopter control officer, a search and rescue swimmer and the ships only qualified barber. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

