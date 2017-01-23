(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 2 of 2]

    Detroit Sailors practice versatility

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Seaman Michael Lopez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Southeast

    170123-N-TP832-045 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan 23, 2016) – Culinary Specialist Chief Matthew Nordquest, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 103 aboard USS Detroit (LCS 7) serves as an example of a flexible Sailor as the crew's galley leading chief petty officer, helicopter control officer, a search and rescue swimmer and the ships only qualified barber. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 11:33
    Photo ID: 3116480
    VIRIN: 170123-N-TP832-037
    Resolution: 4654x3103
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit Sailors practice versatility [Image 1 of 2], by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Detroit Sailors practice versatility
    Detroit Sailors practice versatility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    chief petty officer
    jacksonville
    npase
    culinary specialist
    naval station mayport
    florida
    sailor
    us navy
    uss detroit
    helicopter control officer
    michael lopez
    lcs 7
    lcs crew 103
    tp832

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT