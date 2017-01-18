(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen arrive at JBA to help with Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    Guardsmen arrive at JBA to help with Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the base flight line after unloading Army National Guard members at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 400 Air Force and Army Guardsmen from around the U.S. arrived to assist in the upcoming inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

