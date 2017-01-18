A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the base flight line after unloading Army National Guard members at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 400 Air Force and Army Guardsmen from around the U.S. arrived to assist in the upcoming inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 10:46
|Photo ID:
|3116420
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-AG923-0138
|Resolution:
|5167x3445
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guardsmen arrive at JBA to help with Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT