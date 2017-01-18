A C-17 Globemater III filled with Guardsmen sits on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 400 Air Force and Army Guardsmen from around the U.S. arrived to assist in the upcoming inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:46 Photo ID: 3116414 VIRIN: 170118-F-AG923-0078 Resolution: 5424x3616 Size: 2.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen arrive at JBA to help with Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.