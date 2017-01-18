Guardsmen arrive at JBA to help with Inauguration

Puerto Rico's Army National Guard members sit on a bus at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 400 Air Force and Army Guardsmen from around the U.S. arrived by plane to assist in the upcoming inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

