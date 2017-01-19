Teaching on Thursdays

932nd Airlift Wing Process Manager and Certified Covey facilitator, Lt. Col. Stephanie Boehning, talks to a Thursday class recently about paradigm shifts, and the "See, Do, Get" foundation to help improve workflow effectiveness. Her courses are all listed on the wing's EIM page and email reminders are sent to the unit members to give them a chance to come and not only improve themselves personally, but also improve the execution of their unit, squadron, group and wing mission. "Instead of offering four-hour lecture courses, I'm trying something much different and much shorter. I'll be offering two opportunities each week," said Colonel Boehning. "SOS Tuesdays: Each Tuesday you will receive an SOS email. In this instance, SOS stands for "Sharpen our Saw" which means stop and take time for you. If you keep sawing without stopping, then eventually the blade will be dull and not cut as well. The same goes for you. If you keep working and working without stopping to re-energize, you'll be far less productive. The idea is to stop, read the email, and take some time for you! Col Boehning said the plan is for it to take less than 15-minutes for anyone to read, learn, and apply.

Reminders on upcoming classes: Take Time Thursdays is another opportunity to sharpen your saw by physically coming to class each Thursday from 1015 to 1045. The training session is usually held in the 932 AW Auditorium or conference room.

"Topics will vary and we'll have many guest speakers as we bring in experts to cover various topics," said Boehning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

