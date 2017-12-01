PSYOP battalion takes a shot at safety

A Soldier, wearing vision distorting “drunk goggles” meant to simulate a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15, grinds a golf cart to a halt, unable to proceed further down a simple cone course, Jan. 12, 2017. The Fort Bragg Provost Marshall Office Traffic Division assisted 7th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, to conduct an alcohol awareness safety class to raise awareness of alcohol’s rapid effects and to deter drunken driving. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephen Von Jett/Released)

