    PSYOP battalion takes a shot at safety [Image 3 of 4]

    PSYOP battalion takes a shot at safety

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Capt. Stephen Von Jett 

    4th Military Information Support Group (Airborne)

    A Soldier, wearing vision distorting “drunk goggles” meant to simulate a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15, grinds a golf cart to a halt, unable to proceed further down a simple cone course, Jan. 12, 2017. The Fort Bragg Provost Marshall Office Traffic Division assisted 7th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, to conduct an alcohol awareness safety class to raise awareness of alcohol’s rapid effects and to deter drunken driving. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephen Von Jett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSYOP battalion takes a shot at safety [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Stephen Von Jett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldier
    North Carolina
    Fayetteville
    trooper
    PSYOP
    psychological operations
    USASOC
    U.S. Army Special Operations Command
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    airborne
    Army
    N.C.
    military information support operations
    MISO
    United States Army Special Operations Command
    4th MISG
    4th Military Information Support Group
    1st Special Forces Command
    4MISG
    1st SFC
    1SFC

