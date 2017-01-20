(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard patrols for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard patrols for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team patrols the Potomac River in front of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., aboard a 25-foot Response Boat-Small, Jan. 20, 2017. The MSRT is a specialized response team with advanced counter-terrorism skills and tactics equipped to safeguard human life, vessels and waterfront facilities against sabotage or terrorist attacks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3116338
    VIRIN: 170120-G-CF771-1140
    Resolution: 4503x6629
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard patrols for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    inauguration
    Coast guard
    Potomac river
    Washington monument
    msrt
    Washington d.c.
    station Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT