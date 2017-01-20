A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team patrols the Potomac River in front of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., aboard a 25-foot Response Boat-Small, Jan. 20, 2017. The MSRT is a specialized response team with advanced counter-terrorism skills and tactics equipped to safeguard human life, vessels and waterfront facilities against sabotage or terrorist attacks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
This work, Coast Guard patrols for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
