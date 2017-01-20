(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Secret Service members provide security to the presidential motorcade as it departs the U.S. Capitol during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 08:58
    Photo ID: 3116254
    VIRIN: 170120-D-SR682-1026
    Resolution: 3904x2218
    Size: 793.71 KB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

