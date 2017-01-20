U.S. Marine One is parked outside the U.S. Capitol during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

