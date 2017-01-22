U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Dockins, B Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division, conducts training on the M2A1 machine gun near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing training and guidance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 07:28
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
This work, U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
