U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Dockins, B Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division, conducts training on the M2A1 machine gun near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing training and guidance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 07:28 Photo ID: 3116165 VIRIN: 170122-A-TV157-020 Resolution: 3627x5441 Size: 2.32 MB Location: ERBIL, IQ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.