(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1. [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1.

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Dockins, B Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division, conducts training on the M2A1 machine gun near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing training and guidance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 07:28
    Photo ID: 3116165
    VIRIN: 170122-A-TV157-020
    Resolution: 3627x5441
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1.
    U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1.
    U.S. Army Engineers train on the M2A1.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Falcon Brigade
    .50 caliber
    machine gun
    coalition
    Company B
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    M2A1
    TAA
    37th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Filfayl
    Tactical assemby area

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT